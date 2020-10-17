Upcoming Will Smith Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Bad Boys Star

At a time where movie stars aren't what they used to be, Will Smith remains incredibly productive and proactive in his endeavors, showcasing a desire to branch off into new and exciting endeavors while also returning to previous hits and established franchises. The actor/producer is the man behind films like Independence Day, Men in Black, I Am Legend, Hitch, I, Robot, Bad Boys, Suicide Squad, and, recently, Aladdin (2019), all of which become enormous box office successes.

Will Smith continues to find commercial success with this year's surprise smash, Bad Boys For Life. Smith's future is filled with several sequels, one or two remakes, and a few new titles and biopics that make us curious. He's also producing several new movies and shows as well. If you love Big Willie Style and Will Smith movies, here's what you can look forward to seeing in the near future, including Bad Boys 4.