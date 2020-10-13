Would You Watch Eddie Murphy's Coming To America 2 On Streaming? Here's The Latest On What's Happening

It had been reported in August that conversations were underway behind the scenes at Paramount Pictures about possibly moving Coming to America 2 to a streaming service, and now Deadline reports that the movie studio has closed a deal for Amazon to acquire the movie in a deal worth around $125 million. As such, rather than playing on the big screen, Coming to America 2 would instead be an exclusive offering on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. How appropriate that this is going down on Prime Day.