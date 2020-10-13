Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away

The Avengers assembled

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade of filmmaking, superhero movies have become the most popular genre in the film world. Plenty of shared universes have started as a result, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. The latter will be expanded when the Snyder Cut arrives in HBO Max next year, in a four-part event that fans are thrilled about. The Snyder Cut's trailer broke the internet after its premiere at DC Fandome, and now The Avengers has been edited to fit the same style. And I just can't look away.

The Snyder Cut's trailer revealed more of Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League, set the song "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. The new footage fit along to the song perfectly, and has gotten at on of views online. Now one fan has edited The Avengers into a Snyder Cut-esque trailer, check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? While Joss Whedon's The Avengers dates back to 2012, it's awesome to see how the same movie could look with a different perspective. And given Whedon's role in the theatrical cut of Justice League, the comparisons are sure to catch the eye of countless comic book fans.

The above video comes to us from the YouTube of Soft Cape Productions. The clip is set to the same version of "Hallelujah", and uses footage from The Avengers' full 143-minute runtime to highlight the Marvel blockbusters' visuals. It's an exciting package, one that will no doubt inspire people to go back and give the MCU's first major crossover event another re-watch.

The Snyder Cut will eventually land on HBO Max, where the theatrical cut of Justice League is currently available. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Much like the Snyder Cut trailer, the above fan edit for The Avengers focuses first on the movie's villain. While the trailer for Justice League's alternate version debuted our first look at Darkseid, the Marvel version gives the spotlight to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Various iconic shots from The Avengers follow, with the trailer notably including a Disney+ logo and edited into a square format to perfectly match the Snyder Cut's.

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Justice League's Snyder Cut below,

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, especially compared to the MCU. There's been far more twists and turns on the DC side of things, and that includes the eventual release of the Snyder Cut. While calls for Zack Snyder's original version were seemingly a pipe dream, they became a reality due to years of campaigning and crowdfunding.

There's no current indication as to when the Snyder Cut will arrive, aside from it being expected next year. Zack Snyder has reportedly been given a whopping $70 million to complete his version of Justice League. This will include editing, extensive visual effects, and even some reshoots. The finished product will be a long one, with four one-hour installments being released on HBO Max.

The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

Justice League’s Joe Manganiello Responds To Rumors Of His Involvement In Snyder Cut Filming
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Justice League’s Joe Manganiello Responds To Rumors Of His Involvement In Snyder Cut Filming news 2d Justice League’s Joe Manganiello Responds To Rumors Of His Involvement In Snyder Cut Filming Jason Ingolfsland
Mark Ruffalo Reveals One Thing He Always Has To Remind Himself About Starring In The MCU news 2d Mark Ruffalo Reveals One Thing He Always Has To Remind Himself About Starring In The MCU Erik Swann
Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Adds Jamie Foxx’s Electro To The MCU news 4d Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Adds Jamie Foxx’s Electro To The MCU Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
5 Terrifying David Lynch Movies To Watch In The Halloween Season TBD 5 Terrifying David Lynch Movies To Watch In The Halloween Season Rating TBD
Ryan Gosling's Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening TBD Ryan Gosling's Gripes About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Going Full Nightmare Before Christmas, And We're Listening Rating TBD
Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Is Dead At 77 TBD Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Is Dead At 77 Rating TBD
How Mark Hamill Feels About The New Joker Interpretation In Batman: Death In The Family TBD How Mark Hamill Feels About The New Joker Interpretation In Batman: Death In The Family Rating TBD
The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene TBD The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information