Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away

Over the past decade of filmmaking, superhero movies have become the most popular genre in the film world. Plenty of shared universes have started as a result, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. The latter will be expanded when the Snyder Cut arrives in HBO Max next year, in a four-part event that fans are thrilled about. The Snyder Cut's trailer broke the internet after its premiere at DC Fandome, and now The Avengers has been edited to fit the same style. And I just can't look away.
The Snyder Cut's trailer revealed more of Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League, set the song "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. The new footage fit along to the song perfectly, and has gotten at on of views online. Now one fan has edited The Avengers into a Snyder Cut-esque trailer, check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While Joss Whedon's The Avengers dates back to 2012, it's awesome to see how the same movie could look with a different perspective. And given Whedon's role in the theatrical cut of Justice League, the comparisons are sure to catch the eye of countless comic book fans.
The above video comes to us from the YouTube of Soft Cape Productions. The clip is set to the same version of "Hallelujah", and uses footage from The Avengers' full 143-minute runtime to highlight the Marvel blockbusters' visuals. It's an exciting package, one that will no doubt inspire people to go back and give the MCU's first major crossover event another re-watch.
Much like the Snyder Cut trailer, the above fan edit for The Avengers focuses first on the movie's villain. While the trailer for Justice League's alternate version debuted our first look at Darkseid, the Marvel version gives the spotlight to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Various iconic shots from The Avengers follow, with the trailer notably including a Disney+ logo and edited into a square format to perfectly match the Snyder Cut's.
As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Justice League's Snyder Cut below,
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, especially compared to the MCU. There's been far more twists and turns on the DC side of things, and that includes the eventual release of the Snyder Cut. While calls for Zack Snyder's original version were seemingly a pipe dream, they became a reality due to years of campaigning and crowdfunding.
There's no current indication as to when the Snyder Cut will arrive, aside from it being expected next year. Zack Snyder has reportedly been given a whopping $70 million to complete his version of Justice League. This will include editing, extensive visual effects, and even some reshoots. The finished product will be a long one, with four one-hour installments being released on HBO Max.
The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.