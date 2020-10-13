Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade of filmmaking, superhero movies have become the most popular genre in the film world. Plenty of shared universes have started as a result, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. The latter will be expanded when the Snyder Cut arrives in HBO Max next year, in a four-part event that fans are thrilled about. The Snyder Cut's trailer broke the internet after its premiere at DC Fandome, and now The Avengers has been edited to fit the same style. And I just can't look away.