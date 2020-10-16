How To Watch Cats On Streaming

Ok, You've Seen Cats And We Get It, You Have Thoughts

Speaking of fun… Around the time of the release of Cats everyone and their mother, us included, got a lot of enjoyment out of this truly bizarre cinematic experience. If you've already seen the movie and want to see how your thoughts compared to ours, then we have you more than covered with everything from those infamous buttholes to the new version sent out to cinemas weeks into the film's theatrical run, we have it all, including why you should actually watch Cats despite it not being pleasing in any definition of the word. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, it might become your favorite movie ever.

All joking aside, there are plenty of ways to watch Cats right now, even if it's to try and find the forgotten buttholes or other things left behind during the making of the movie.