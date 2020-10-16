The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Admits He Missed Original Co-Stars In James Gunn’s Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an ever growing place, and there are a slew of highly anticipated movies coming down the pipeline. Chief among the is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a reboot/sequel to David Ayer's original 2017 movie. Gunn assembled a massive, star-studded cast to bring the story to life, featuring a handful of returning characters. Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang will be back, although he recently admitted to missing some of the group that won't appear in The Suicide Squad.