The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Admits He Missed Original Co-Stars In James Gunn’s Movie

The DC Extended Universe is an ever growing place, and there are a slew of highly anticipated movies coming down the pipeline. Chief among the is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a reboot/sequel to David Ayer's original 2017 movie. Gunn assembled a massive, star-studded cast to bring the story to life, featuring a handful of returning characters. Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang will be back, although he recently admitted to missing some of the group that won't appear in The Suicide Squad.
David Ayer's Suicide Squad had some killer talent attached that will not be appearing in James Gunn's follow up, including Will Smith, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Fans are eager to catch up with Jai Courtney's twisted Captain Boomerang, especially with exciting updates to his signature weapons. Courtney recently spoke abut the highly anticipated blockbuster, saying:
It’s a big-ass movie again, as was the first. It’s cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It’s very funny. It’s what you’ve come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it. it’s sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but I’m so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in.
Captain Boomerang has spoken. Jai Courtney's comments are just the latest praising what James Gunn brought to the table with his DC debut. And while he missed the co-stars from Suicide Squad who weren't written into the story, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker did bring a huge group of newcomers together, including some A+ talent.
Jai Courtney's talked The Suicide Squad during a conversation with Collider for his new movie Honest Thief. Eventually the conversation turned to his time in the DC Extended Universe, where the 34 year-old actor shared his thoughts about the movie's cast. And specifically, the lack of certain characters like Katana and Killer Croc.
While Jai Courtney admitted to missing some of his co-stars while working on The Suicide Squad, there's a massive group of newcomers joining the franchise in James Gunn's movie. The group is mostly unknown villains from DC lore, with talent attached including Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, and Michael Rooker.
Later in his same interview, Jai Courtney spoke to the storytelling potential that comes with this huge cast of characters in The Suicide Squad. After all, movie's title teases how dangerous Task Force X's mission will be, and smart money says a number of them will bite the dust throughout the course of its runtime. Courtney further explained his thoughts on the movie, saying:
And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won’t know what to expect from the next time. That’s cool for something like Suicide Squad. It’s not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It’s different, man, but people are gonna’ have a ball with it. I hope it’s massively successful.
The Suicide Squad certainly has a lot going for it, so it should be fun to see what tricks James Gunn has up his sleeve for the DC Extended Universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy director has spoken highly about the process, professing the movie was the biggest and most fun project he's worked on thus far. And considering his history adapting scrappy unknown comic book characters for the big screen, Gunn certainly seems like the right man for the job.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check our our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.