Elf 2: Why It's Time For Will Ferrell To Bring Back Buddy The Elf For A Sequel

In the nearly two decades since its release (if you can believe it), Elf has gone from a critical favorite to a bonafide Christmas classic. It's also the movie that paved the way for Will Ferrell's movie stardom. Certainly, the comedy's endearing legacy is a credit to its sharp direction from Jon Favreau and its strong ensemble, which includes James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Asner, and Bob Newhart. But Elf is undoubtedly Ferrell's film. And the SNL actor made the most of it, resulting in a seasonal sensation.

In the years since the movie's release, it's surprising that an Elf sequel hasn't been made. Certainly, the possibility is there to make a truly special follow-up to the beloved film, and I believe now might be the perfect time to make Elf 2. Here are just a few reasons why!