Upcoming Anne Hathaway Movies: The Witches, Sesame Street, And More

Having proven herself to be a versatile and vulnerable actress through several accomplished and noteworthy roles, Anne Hathaway is a star talent, and she continues to shine in a variety of notable films. While her recent track record leaves something to be desired, there's no denying the Oscar-winner's clear talents, so it should only be a matter of time before she stands out in another exceptional role.

Certainly, Hathaway has a number of exciting new movies to look forward to, including The Witches, which is slated to stream on HBO Max this weekend. But in addition to that upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation, we can also look forward to Sesame Street, a new James Gray picture, a potential Princess Diaries sequel, and several other intriguing and promising titles.

With that said, let's take a look at Anne Hathaway's schedule and see what fans of the acclaimed actress should keep an eye on in the months and years ahead.