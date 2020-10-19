Avatar 2 Image Reveals First Glimpse At Edie Falco’s Character

We’ve known for a while that Miles Quartich will somehow return to the fold in Avatar 2 and serve as the main antagonist in all four of the upcoming Avatar movies, but as far as the RDA goes, Edie Falco’s General Ardmore has succeeded him as the leader of the organization’s efforts on Pandora over a decade later. The Na’vi made it clear that the RDA was no longer welcome on Pandora at the end of Avatar, but evidently once the events of Avatar 2 unfold, the group is back to crash the party.