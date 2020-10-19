Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Father Died During Sex And Shares The Full Story

In an excerpt from the book Greenlights (via People), Matthew McConaughey was wide open (please don’t make a “your mom” joke) about his parents’ emotional relationship with one another. McConaughey also said in the interview with the outlet that his parents were often like “the Pacific Ocean in a storm,” but they were always there for him growing up and the bad moments were “superseded by the love.” In fact, he was only born after they’d married for the third time, and his relationship growing up put him in the eye of that storm in some ways, though he mentions his parents' ability to be tough but loving at the same time.