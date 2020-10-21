The Actor Who Spends The Most Time Shirtless In Movies Is Not Actually Zac Efron, And I'm Shocked

As for Zac Efron? OK, the Baywatch actor didn’t do too shabbily, still making a top slot in regards to going sans shirts in movies, just not when we're counting total number of seconds. While he ranked #10 in terms of seconds shirtless, as seen above, he also was #1 when it comes to the percentage of movies he’s been shirtless in. In fact, he’s taken off his top in 50% of the flicks analyzed. So, my early guess that he'd top the list was not absolutely wrong, even if it wasn't totally right.