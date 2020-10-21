Netflix’s Full Mank Trailer Has Gary Oldman And David Fincher Lining Up For Oscars

Enter David Fincher, stylized storyteller behind such masterpieces as Zodiac, Seven and The Social Network. He takes a screenplay credited to his late father, and casts it with heavy hitters who can hold their own in a period drama about the drama behind Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman agrees to play screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz opposite Tom Burke’s Orson Welles (and damn if the man doesn’t sound EXACTLY like Welles in that new trailer. Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried join the production, each looking like they stepped off of the screen in the 1930s.