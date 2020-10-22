Wait, Could The MCU Be Tying Scarlet Witch Closer To The X-Men?

Along with WandaVision, Scarlet Witch will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will open the door to more alternate realities. So clearly Scarlet Witch is becoming a bigger player in the MCU going forward, but now that her potential status as a mutant is on the table, she could be propelled to even higher levels of importance. The X-Men will arrive in the MCU someday, and if there’s a way that Scarlet Witch to factor into their introduction rather than them just appearing out of the blue, that would be yet another cool way for this superhero franchise to establish connective ties.