How Disney+’s Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Will Break New Ground For The Franchise

Star Wars has always been about pushing barriers and breaking new ground in special effects and storytelling. Now it sounds like Disney+’s Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will carry on that tradition, but this time it’s taking things to a whole new level for the franchise. Here's the latest.
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is set to celebrate Life Day this year, but instead of only heading back to Kashyyyk like before for the festivities, this time Rey is going to travel through space and time across the galaxy. According to what Executive Producer James Waugh told EW, that’s something that hasn’t been done before in the Star Wars universe:
The Holiday Special has something you will never see in Star Wars otherwise which is all the characters from across all timelines crashing together. Normally story groups are so concerned about maintaining this amazing galaxy so that it feels cohesive, it was liberating to do this in a way that's charming and fun.
More to come…