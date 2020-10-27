007 Odds: Tom Hardy And A List Of Actors You Can Bet On To Be The Next James Bond

Henry Cavill/Jude Law

Depending on who you talk to, Henry Cavill feels like one of those safe and much wanted leads when it comes to the world of James Bond. And much like Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan before him, Cavill is one of those candidates who came close to nabbing the role previously only for one factor or another to get in the way. Though, strangely enough, Jude Law is also a holdover from the Casino Royale days of casting rumors, as he was a prime candidate for the Bond honors himself back in the pre-Daniel Craig days Though, if we were to slip any skin into the game with either of these two (who presently stand at even odds), Cavill would have to be our pick. No offense to Law, but he feels more like a delicious choice for a Bond villain rather than a 007.