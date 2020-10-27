Yes, The Rock Did Taste His Own Blood After Cutting Himself At The Gym

Leave a Comment
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a beast of a man, both in stature and work ethic. So naturally, the Red Notice and Black Adam actor has been meeting these unprecedented times with some dominating energy. But how does someone as tough as The Rock outdo ripping down an actual security gate and kicking COVID-19’s ass, as a show of strength and insanity? Well, we’ve just found that answer, as Johnson has apparently cut himself accidentally at the gym. And yes, he did taste his own blood as you’ll see in the video below:
As the beastly acting/producing/business dealing powerhouse is back to work on the new Netflix original Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson is obviously going to need to continue to shred away his physique in the Iron Paradise gym. That means the music is going to blast, the sweat will flow... along with some blood. And when there’s blood, it’s just the perfect time to make an Instagram video showing everyone that you can still be a bad ass.
Johnson can thank the 50 lbs metal chains he’s been flinging about for that particular injury, and as you can see, he’s basically shrugged off the fact that stitches were needed to patch everything up. Which means Red Notice will probably have a fun scene where co-star Ryan Reynolds might make a crack about a fight causing an injury to his scene partner, and whether or not Kryptonite thread was needed to heal things up. This sort of stuff writes itself, and it’s too good of an opportunity to pass up. Though if you’re looking for a new motto to cross stitch as a new wall decoration, let Dwayne Johnson’s following words guide your hand:
Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house.
Just as he keeps moving past stumbling blocks like Skyscraper to make his way to the projects like Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson lives up to his WWE nickname with flying colors. The man truly is a rock, and not even 2020 is going to stop him from progressing and dominating like a champ. Though deep at his core, Johnson still is a human, blood and all, you wouldn’t know it by looking at him.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently filming Red Notice, which is supposed to debut at some point in 2021 on Netflix; which is in addition to the anticipated release of his new Disney fiim Jungle Cruise. But if Marvel is looking for a villain to cast in their new Blade movie, any potential screenwriters may want to consider this man as a potential candidate. Should you want to see what films are on the docket for next year’s theatrical market, you can check out the 2021 release schedule and fill out your calendar accordingly.