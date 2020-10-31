12 Netflix Movies To Watch If You Like Crime Stories

El Camino (2019)

After escaping the clutches of a neo-Nazi group, a young former crystal meth manufacturer (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul) seeks a new beginning, but must risk life and limb to take care of some unfinished business first.

Why It Is A Great Netflix Original Crime Story: Picking up immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, El Camino chronicles Jesse Pinkman’s blistering race against time to break free of his past mistakes, complimented by brutal flashbacks of his life in captivity and fun appearances of a few familiar faces.

Stream El Camino on Netflix here.