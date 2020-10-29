One Of Avengers: Endgame’s Most Iconic Moments Was Improvised

Leave a Comment
There are so many incredible moments in Avengers: Endgame. I mean here we are, about a year and a half after its release unpacking more hidden behind-the-scenes facts about it. Although much of what we see on screen was carefully crafted by the Russo Brothers and other Marvel filmmakers involved in the making of the superhero team-up masterpiece, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson just revealed an awesome one that was improvised.
The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a small, but quite memorable detail that Benedict Cumberbatch told him about. Check it out:
Whoa, I love this! According to the director, one of Doctor Strange’s final moments with Tony Stark was a small moment that Benedict Cumberbatch thought of on the fly on set. It’s the scene right before Robert Downey Jr’s character is finally able to take hold of the Infinity Gauntlet and defeat Thanos and his deadly master plan once and for all.
It’s also an important moment because it allows the audience to connect to a key scene in Avengers: Infinity War where Doctor Strange reveals privately to Tony Stark the very tight chances the Avengers have of beating Thanos and saving the one half of the universe he snapped out of existence.
Benedict Cumberbatch may not be singing his own praises, but were lucky Scott Derrickson took to social media to share the improvisation with us. There are actually a lot more moments like this in Endgame then you might expect. Karen Gillan totally improvised throughout in her scenes with RDJ playing paper football, and Downey had a number of his own lines, including the “liar” moment in the beginning, and his final scene went through many iterations before it made us sob on the big screen.
Sadly, Scott Derrickson will not be returning to direct the Doctor Strange sequel, but he remains a producer on the film. Spider-Man’s Sam Raimi is taking the reins for Multiverse of Madness, which is getting ready to film right now. It’s going to be exciting to see the legendary director bring his mixture of horror and superhero experience to the highly-anticipated followup.
There aresome especially intriguing elements surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since Disney+’s Wandavision will be connected to it and Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly has a role in the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland. The connection has fans theorizing that Steven Strange will help Spidey meet up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character.
Time will tell! Doctor Strange is currently set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022, after Thor: Love and Thunder comes out in February and Spider-Man 3 prior in December 2021. Check out the full Marvel slate with CinemaBlend’s updated list.