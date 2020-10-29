Netflix's Holidate: Emma Roberts Reveals Her Favorite Scenes To Shoot

Even in a standard romantic comedy, something as simple as two characters having a conversation can feel like a chore if you don’t have the right performers or dialogue. Rom-coms are one of the genres most guilty of standard patter that’s designed as mere filler to lead to the next kiss, which makes Holidate’s job all the more difficult on the surface. That challenge is more than exceeded by the TV-MA rated hijinks that are included, as seeing a couple falling in love through quips and sexual favors in a mall parking lot is definitely not something you’ll see on the Hallmark Channel. You mostly won’t see that sort of thing happen in the standard Netflix romantic comedy that parks itself on the streaming service’s library in time for Christmas. Watching both of Holidate’s co-stars engaging in that sort of behavior, while also dishing out more relatable dialogue, shows just how and why this tale was so much fun to tell.