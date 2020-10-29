Watch Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, KJ Apa And More Learn About A Pandemic In Michael Bay-Produced Songbird Trailer

Songbird takes place in the far flung year of 2023, with the world in lockdown to try and prevent the spread of the continually mutating COVID-23 crisis. With America moving its citizens to quarantine camps, only the immune are allowed to move freely throughout the city of Los Angeles, and Nico (KJ Apa) is one of those lucky few. His freedom is about to find itself a bit more limited though, as his girlfriend Sara (Sofia Carson) finds herself waiting to be collected, as her mother turns out to be infected with COVID-23. Not willing to let her go, Nico is about to engage in a desperate bid to save her from the government forces coming for her and her mother.