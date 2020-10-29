Watch Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, KJ Apa And More Learn About A Pandemic In Michael Bay-Produced Songbird Trailer

Leave a Comment
Unprecedented times sometimes inspire the most extreme ideas, and that much was true when co-writer/director Adam Mason’s film Songbird was announced as the first film to be made in the wake of Los Angeles’ COVID-19 lockdown. That was only a couple of months ago, but the ensemble thriller starring Alexandra Daddario, KJ Apa, and Demi Moore, among others, has already progressed to the point where a trailer is here. As you can see, this is indeed a very Michael Bay-inspired (and produced) take on current events, through a harrowing fictional lens.
Songbird takes place in the far flung year of 2023, with the world in lockdown to try and prevent the spread of the continually mutating COVID-23 crisis. With America moving its citizens to quarantine camps, only the immune are allowed to move freely throughout the city of Los Angeles, and Nico (KJ Apa) is one of those lucky few. His freedom is about to find itself a bit more limited though, as his girlfriend Sara (Sofia Carson) finds herself waiting to be collected, as her mother turns out to be infected with COVID-23. Not willing to let her go, Nico is about to engage in a desperate bid to save her from the government forces coming for her and her mother.
Songbird doesn’t have a release date yet, but as soon as that changes, we’ll break those updates here at CinemaBlend.
More to come…