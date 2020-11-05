Marvel Characters: What's Next For Every Major Superhero In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to extreme proportions over the last 12 years, establishing a litany of heroes spread across multiple series, and while we've had the opportunity to see all of them cross paths at this point, it can still be a challenge to remember exactly where the franchise left each of them. With that in mind, we have built this feature to help you keep track of all of the most important Marvel characters.

Looking both backwards and ahead, here is where everything currently stands for the main 29 heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. - Major Marvel spoilers ahead if you aren't caught up on all of the MCU films.