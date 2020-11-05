Marvel Characters: What's Next For Every Major Superhero In The MCU

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to extreme proportions over the last 12 years, establishing a litany of heroes spread across multiple series, and while we've had the opportunity to see all of them cross paths at this point, it can still be a challenge to remember exactly where the franchise left each of them. With that in mind, we have built this feature to help you keep track of all of the most important Marvel characters.
Looking both backwards and ahead, here is where everything currently stands for the main 29 heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. - Major Marvel spoilers ahead if you aren't caught up on all of the MCU films.
Iron Man: When We’ll See Tony Stark Next
Recognized as one of the smartest men to ever live, Tony Stark ushered in the age of heroes with the invention of the Iron Man armor and changed the world forever.
Where We Saw Iron Man Last
After more than a decade ruling as the central star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark died during the showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame – sacrificing himself by using the Infinity Stones to stop the Mad Titan and his army
Where Iron Man Will Appear Next
Iron Man might be dead, which will stop him from showing up in stories set after Avengers: Endgame, but prequels offer a kind of loophole, and it's rumored that we will see Tony Stark alive again in Black Widow, which will see its story begin in the wake of Captain America: Civil War.
Captain America: When We’ll See Steve Rogers Next
Captain America was created as the world's first superhero, and while he spent decades frozen in ice, humanity will never be able to fully calculate his contribution to history.
Where We Saw Captain America Last
Captain America survived the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and saw the aftermath of the war as an opportunity to retire from the superhero business. After returning the Infinity Stones to their proper places in the timeline, he chose to return to the 1940s and live out his life with Peggy Carter.
Where Captain America Will Appear Next
From what we can tell, Chris Evans' time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Captain America has come to an end, and there are no current plans to see the return of the character to the big or small screen.
Thor: When We’ll See The God Of Thunder Next
When Thor was born, the expectation was that he would be Odin's successor as rule as the King Of Asgard, but fate had other plans for the God of Thunder that not only took him to Earth to become an Avenger, but set him on another heroic path entirely.
Where We Saw Thor Last
Thor lost a hell of a lot between the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, but the third act of Avengers: Endgame saw him not only get his act together and redeem himself, but also start forging a new trail for himself by leaving Asgard in capable hands and leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Where Thor Will Appear Next
While Iron Man and Captain America only got trilogies, Thor will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to see his series hit four chapters, as he will be back in action in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder – a film that will see him discover that his former lady love, Jane Foster, has attained his godlike powers.
Hulk: When We’ll See Bruce Banner Next
Part genius scientist, part rage-fueled monster, Hulk has gone on one hell of a journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the ride isn't done yet.
Where We Saw Hulk Last
Years and years of internal struggle ended for Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, as he was finally able to create peace between both halves of himself and become "Professor Hulk." He survived the battle against Thanos, though his arm may be permanently damaged following his use of the Infinity Stones in the nano gauntlet to resurrect all those killed by Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet snap.
Where Hulk Will Appear Next
At present, it's unknown where or when Hulk will appear next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know he's still roaming around, but we don't know whose story he will next be a part of. That being said, there is a She-Hulk series in development for Disney+, and it has been confirmed that the central hero, Jennifer Walters, will be portrayed as a cousin of Bruce Banners'.
Black Widow: When We’ll See Natasha Romanoff Next
Black Widow has a darker past than any Marvel Cinematic Universe character, raised with the sole purpose of being a killer and a spy, but that just makes her path as a hero that much more impressive.
Where We Saw Black Widow Last
Like Iron Man, Black Widow saw her life come to an end in Avengers: Endgame as she too made a sacrifice for the betterment of humanity – throwing herself off a cliff on the planet Vormir so that Hawkeye could acquire the Soul Stone.
Where Black Widow Will Appear Next
Also like Iron Man, Black Widow still has the capacity to show up in prequel stories, and that's exactly what we'll see her do next. As mentioned earlier, the upcoming solo Black Widow movie will reveal what happened to the titular character while on the run following the events of Captain America: Civil War, and the adventure will in turn teach us more about her endlessly mysterious past.
Hawkeye: When We’ll See Clint Barton Next
You might not think that a guy with a bow and arrow would fit in with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but Hawkeye has more than proven his worth over the years, and will see his story continue.
Where We Saw Hawkeye Last
Hawkeye had some really dark years following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, as losing his family transformed him into a murderous vigilante, but the events of Avengers: Endgame allowed him to buy back part of his soul and return to being a force for good.
Where Hawkeye Will Appear Next
As of right now it looks like the next time we see Hawkeye will have him being in mentor mode. Disney+ is developing a Hawkeye series that will feature Clint Barton in the lead role and have him training the next hero to take on the mantle a.k.a. comic book fan-favorite Kate Bishop.
War Machine: When We’ll See James “Rhodey” Rhodes Next
A decorated war hero before he became a superhero, War Machine's journey has been an impressive and noble one – as he has always followed a strict moral code and been able to overcome great hardships.
Where We Saw War Machine Last
After being a key player in the battle against Thanos, War Machine was last seen suffering great heartbreak following the passing of his best friend, Tony Stark.
Where War Machine Will Appear Next
All signs point to James "Rhodey" Rhodes still being an active hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as of right now it's unclear where or when the character will next appear.
Scarlet Witch: When We’ll See Wanda Maximoff Next
Scarlet Witch has come a long way since her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with her control over her powers only becoming greater and greater with each appearance, and in the near future we may see her become so powerful that she becomes a serious danger to herself.
Where We Saw Scarlet Witch Last
Scarlet Witch was nearly able to take down Thanos herself in Avengers: Endgame (the Mad Titan unleashed spaceship fire on his own army just to try and stop her), and in the end was a massive part of the victory – though she is clearly still emotionally scarred from the death of Vision.
Where Scarlet Witch Will Appear Next
Fans won't have to wait long for the return of Scarlet Witch, as her fascinating power set will be back on full display in WandaVision – the new Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ show that will be arriving in December 2020.
Vision: When We’ll See The Android Next
Being an android, Vision is unlike any other hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he is quite a wonder.
Where We Saw Vision Last
Vision was one of the only main Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who didn't appear for even a frame of Avengers: Endgame, and there's a good reason: he was killed in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos ripped the Mind Stone out of his head.
Where Vision Will Appear Next
We don't quite know how exactly, but Vision will be back and very soon, as he is the co-lead alongside Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. How is he alive? Fans will have to tune into the Disney+ series to find out.
Falcon: When We’ll See Sam Wilson Next
Sam Wilson's history as Falcon goes back long before his time with the Avengers, having worn his special winged flight suit while serving in the military, and he has proven to be an immensely loyal and talented asset in action.
Where We Saw Falcon Last
The last time we saw Falcon he was being bestowed with quite the incredible honor. Having decided to retire from superherodom, Captain America made the decision to pass his shield on to one of his best friends, meaning that Falcon will now not only be equipped with awesome wings, but also some patriotic vibranium.
Where Falcon Will Appear Next
One of the many Disney+ shows set to roll out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the coming years is The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which will see the two titular heroes trying to square their differences in a post-Captain America world.
Winter Soldier: When We’ll See Bucky Barnes Next
From army sniper to brainwashed assassin to superhero, Bucky Barnes has led quite the interesting life, and the future only looks to be getting wilder for him
Where We Saw Winter Soldier Last
When Captain America made the choice to pass on his mantle to Falcon, it came with the approval of The Winter Soldier, who watched in approval as the passing of the torch unfolded at the end of Avengers: Endgame.
Where Winter Soldier Will Appear Next
You probably figured this one out: The Winter Soldier will be reteaming with Falcon in the upcoming The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series, and the story will find him facing off against a familiar foe: Captain America: Civil War's Helmut Zemo.
Spider-Man: When We’ll See Peter Parker Next
Everyone's favorite wall-crawler is only just starting his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while there's a whole lot we don't know about his future, we do know that it will be crazy exciting.
Where We Saw Spider-Man Last
Thus far Spider-Man is the only character who has had a movie released in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home most definitely left him in a precarious position. He is now not only a wanted terrorist, but everyone knows his secret identity
Where Spider-Man Will Appear Next
We don't know what it will be called, but work on Spider-Man 3 is well under way, and the film will be in theaters at the end of 2021.
Ant-Man: When We’ll See Scott Lang Next
Shrinking, growing, and communicating with ants is one of the cooler power sets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and combined with the charisma of Paul Rudd he is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.
Where We Saw Ant-Man Last
If it weren't for Scott Lang's strange experience in the Quantum Realm, the Avengers may have never been able to beat Thanos – but he did, and they did. He's now living a happy life with Hope van Dyne (more on her in a second) and surely working to adjust to the fact that he missed five years of his daughter growing up.
Where Ant-Man Will Appear Next
While it's not yet on the release schedule, Marvel Studios is actively developing a sequel to Ant-Man And The Wasp, and it's in that film where we will presumably see the hero's return.
The Wasp: When We’ll See Hope van Dyne Next
You know what's even cooler than shrinking, growing, and communicating with ants? Doing all that plus also being able to fly and fire wrist-mounted stingers at enemies. The Wasp is a badass.
Where We Saw The Wasp Last
As mentioned, we last saw The Wasp in the aftermath of the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and it seems her relationship with Scott is really unfazed given that they both didn't really exist during the five year time jump.
Where The Wasp Will Appear Next
It's not impossible that she will appear in an earlier film or show (same goes for every character on this list, really), but The Wasp is expected to next appear in the Ant-Man And The Wasp sequel.
Black Panther: When We’ll See T’Challa Next
R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman. You brought Black Panther to life like no other actor could, and the extent of the inspiration you provided will never be calcuable.
Where We Saw Black Panther Last
Following the fight against Thanos, which saw Black Panther as the first of the resurrected heroes to stride out on to the battlefield, Avengers: Endgame concluded his part of the story by having him to return to Wakanda to resume his rule as king.
Where Black Panther Will Appear Next
Following the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, it is not known what the future holds for the character, but the untitled Black Panther sequel is still on the schedule for May 2022.
Shuri: When We’ll See The Wakandan Princess Next
Following the death of Tony Stark, Shuri is arguably now the smartest person on the planet, and now that Wakanda has opened itself up to the world, there's no telling what kind of impact her brilliance may make.
Where We Saw Shuri Last
While we didn't actually see Shuri turn to dust in Avengers: Infinity War, we did see her resurrected right alongside her brother in Avengers: Endgame, and she was back with him in Wakanda by the end of the film.
Where Shuri Will Appear Next
Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it is expected that Shuri's next live-action appearance will be in the Black Panther sequel.
Okoye: When We’ll See The Dora Milaje Captain Next
Any Marvel fan would be challenged to name a more fiercely loyal hero in the Cinematic Universe.
Where We Saw Okoye Last
Okoye, operating like any proper member of the Dora Milaje, fought side-by-side with her king in the battle against Thanos (while also working as a peacekeeper during the five years following The Blip.
Where Okoye Will Appear Next
Unless she makes a surprise cameo in another project, Okoye's next appearance is expected to be in the untitled Black Panther 2.
Captain Marvel: When We’ll See Carol Danvers Next
Carol Danvers has made one hell of a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while we've primarily seen what she was up to in the 1990s, we're endlessly excited to see what she's up to in the 21st century.
Where We Saw Captain Marvel Last
Captain Marvel's final moment in Avengers: Endgame is at Tony Stark's funeral, so we don't actually know if she decided to stay on Earth after the battle with Thanos, or if she is heading back to the stars.
Where Captain Marvel Will Appear Next
At present, it's not entirely clear where Captain Marvel will pop up next – and that's because there are two distinct possibilities. The Captain Marvel sequel and the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series are both launching in 2022, and not only is it unknown if Carol Danvers will pop up in the latter, but it's unclear which will debut first in the calendar year.
Doctor Strange: When We’ll See Stephen Strange Next
As a master of the mystic arts, Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful weapons the world has against the forces of evil – both those from our dimension, and others.
Where We Saw Doctor Strange Last
Like the vast majority of Marvel characters, we last saw Doctor Strange fighting against Thanos' forces for the fate of the planet and then attending Tony Stark's funeral – and it's fair to assume that he returned to the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York following the conflict.
Where Doctor Strange Will Appear Next
It goes without saying that we will see the return of Doctor Strange in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (on the calendar for March 2022), but that won't be the next time we catch up with the sorcerer. Instead, it's been confirmed that the character will next have a supporting role in Spider-Man: Far From Home's developing sequel, which is due out in December 2021.
Wong: When We’ll See The Master Of The Mystic Arts Next
Stephen Strange may have an aptitude for magic, but his experience is nothing compared to Wong's and we have only begun to see what he can do.
Where We Saw Wong Last
The last time we saw Wong was in the aftermath of him fighting the good fight in the showdown versus Thanos, and like Stephen Strange, we can assume that he returned to New York City after the conflict.
Where Wong Will Appear Next
While Doctor Strange has been confirmed for the untitled Spider-Man 3, it has not yet been confirmed if he will be joined in the blockbuster by Wong. If that doesn't happen, expect to see him again with a big supporting role in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.
Valkyrie: When We’ll See The Asgardian King Next
Valkyrie ignored her duties for a long time, instead choosing to live as a drunk on the trash planet Sakaar, but now she is ready to fulfill her responsibility to Asgard in ways she surely never imagined.
Where We Saw Valkyrie Last
As the big header above notes, the last time we saw Valkyrie was when Thor gave her the proverbial keys to the car and anointed her as the new king of Asgard (which is now located in Norway instead of in outer space).
Where Valkyrie Will Appear Next
Assuming again that she doesn't have a cameo in one of the many projects set to come out between now and 2022, we next expect to see her return in Thor: Love And Thunder.
Star-Lord: When We’ll See Peter Quill Next
The wannabe space-trotting badass has been through some serious drama in recent years, but he's ready to continue cementing his intergalactic legacy.
Where We Saw Star-Lord Last
As noted earlier, Thor took off with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but the only person who wasn't super onboard with the idea was Peter Quill, who radiates extreme jealously when around the God of Thunder.
Where Star-Lord Will Appear Next
Given the passenger he has on board, it's possible that Star-Lord's next appearance will be in Thor: Love And Thunder, but if not we can expect his return in the unscheduled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Gamora: When We’ll See The Deadliest Woman In The Galaxy Next
The Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now is not the same character we got to know in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but that should make her journey ahead that much more compelling.
Where We Saw Gamora Last
While most of the Guardians of the Galaxy reunited at the end of the battle with Thanos, Gamora – not really knowing any of them – made the choice to leave and go off to do her own thing.
Where Gamora Will Appear Next
There is a lot of speculation that the search for Gamora will be a notable plot point in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is also where we expect to next see the character.
Drax: When We’ll See The Vengeful Alien Next
What does the future hold for Drax now that those he wish vengeance against are dead? We're excited to find out!
Where We Saw Drax Last
Though his wife and daughter are dead, Drax has found a new family with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we last saw him with the group while they departed Earth with Thor in Avengers: Endgame.
Where Drax Will Appear Next
The safest money is bet on Drax next showing up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but, as noted, we're not taking the possibility of a Thor: Love and Thunder cameo off the table.
Rocket: When We’ll See Raccoon-Like Hero Next
Rocket was left in a scary position with his adopted family all dying in Avengers: Infinity War, but he has grown quite a lot in the years since, and has tremendous potential going into the future.
Where We Saw Rocket Last
Thanks to the reversal of Thanos' snap, Rocket was reunited with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame, and was with them at the very end of the movie as well (minus Gamora, obviously).
Where Rocket Will Appear Next
Expect Rocket to pop up next in Spider-Man 3, Black Widow, the She-Hulk series... just kidding. It will be either Thor: Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Groot: When We’ll See The Sentient Tree Next
Groot is far and away the youngest established hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's certainly made every moment of his life count.
Where We Saw Groot Last
We last left Groot as a teenager still putting up with his compatriots in the Guardians of the Galaxy, taking off from Earth for all varieties of outer space adventures.
Where Groot Will Appear Next
The answer to this question is Thor: Love And Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but more than anything we're just curious what the next stage of his evolution is going to be like.
Nebula: When We’ll See The Cyborg Killer Next
After years of being one of the bad guys, Nebula is definitely fighting on the side of good these days, and her future is bright now that it's Thanos-less.
Where We Saw Nebula Last
Rather than going off with the "new" Gamora, Nebula stuck around with the Guardians of the Galaxy for Tony Stark's funeral – which makes sense when you consider how they bonded in the opening of Avengers: Endgame.
Where Nebula Will Appear Next
Again, if the Guardians don't have any kind of role in Thor: Love And Thunder, Nebula's next appearance will most likely be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Mantis: When We’ll See The Alien Empath Next
Considering how introverted she was when first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Mantis has become an intense warrior, and her journey is still only just beginning.
Where We Saw Mantis Last
After being on the frontline charge against Thanos' army, she joined the other Guardians at Iron Man's funeral before departing Earth from Norway with Thor on-board.
Where Mantis Will Appear Next
Again: if it's not Thor: Love And Thunder, Mantis will next be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Nick Fury: When We’ll See The Man Of Mystery Next
The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. stuck to the shadows in the wake of the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, but it looks like he will have a big role in a whole new realm in the coming years.
Where We Saw Nick Fury Last
While audiences thought they were watching Nick Fury team up with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the truth revealed in a post-credits scene is that the real Fury had the Skrull Talos operate in his place while he is busy dealing with business in outerspace.
Where Nick Fury Will Appear Next
As of right now it has not been confirmed when Nick Fury will next appear, but we certainly hope it will be sooner rather than later.
As always, be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest news and updates about your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.