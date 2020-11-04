6 Marvel Characters Daniel Radcliffe Would Be Perfect To Play

Cyclops

That being said, the fact that there is already some expectation over how Daniel Radcliffe would match up as Wolverine is the very thing that would discourage the actor from taking on the role - not to mention the fact that it was supremely owned by Hugh Jackman for the better part of two decades. Yet, that is not so much the case for Cyclops, who was first played by James Marsden and then as a younger iteration by Tye Sheridan in what may be one of the more inconsequential comic book movie recastings on record. As I see it, this is a perfect chance for Radcliffe to step into the shoes of the laser-eyed Scott Summers for the next X-Men movie and give a performance that audiences may one day remember as the ultimate, defining portrayal of the character.