Wonder Woman 1984’s Pedro Pascal Is Rocking Adorable Diana Prince Jewelry

After it was announced Pedro Pascal would be playing Maxwell Lord, he took the role very seriously. Recently it was revealed that he had prepared for the role in an unconventional way. Maxwell Lord, he acknowledged, was a type of role he’d never done before. Usually actors will take notes on a script and try to pinpoint motivations and write their own backstory, but Pedro Pascal took it a step further and created his own scrapbook of the character by cutting out pages of DC comics and manipulating them through Maxwell Lord’s point of view.