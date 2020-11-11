Following Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown Has Landed Another Netflix Movie

Although Netflix didn’t provide any official plot details about Damsel, Deadline reports that this fantasy movie will see Millie Bobby Brown playing Princess Elodie, who initially believes she’s being married off to Prince Henry from a rival kingdom, but discovers that she’s actually being sacrificed to a dragon. So while Brown is already quite familiar with the sci-fi space thanks to Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, Damsel will mark her first time leading a fantasy movie. That said, this isn’t the first time Brown has played around in the fantasy realm, as she appeared as a young Alice in the short-lived ABC series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.