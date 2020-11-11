Following Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown Has Landed Another Netflix Movie

Leave a Comment
Millie Bobby Brown has been a Netflix regular for years now thanks to her role as Eleven on the hit series Stranger Things. However, 2020 marked her first time starring in a Netflix movie, as Enola Holmes, which was originally intended for theatrical release, ended up coming out in September on the streaming service. Now Brown is getting ready to team with Netflix on another movie, this one being a fantasy adventure titled Damsel. How appropriate that this news come out on 11/11, of all days.
In addition to playing Damsel’s lead character, Millie Bobby Brown will also executive produce the movie. The actress already has some producing experience under her belt thanks to Enola Holmes. Along with Brown, Damsel has brought aboard 28 Weeks Later’s Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to direct and Wrath of the Titans’ Dan Mazeau to write the screenplay. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce, and Mazeau, Zack Roth and Chris Castaldi will executive produce alongside Brown.
Although Netflix didn’t provide any official plot details about Damsel, Deadline reports that this fantasy movie will see Millie Bobby Brown playing Princess Elodie, who initially believes she’s being married off to Prince Henry from a rival kingdom, but discovers that she’s actually being sacrificed to a dragon. So while Brown is already quite familiar with the sci-fi space thanks to Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, Damsel will mark her first time leading a fantasy movie. That said, this isn’t the first time Brown has played around in the fantasy realm, as she appeared as a young Alice in the short-lived ABC series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.
While Damsel sounds like it’ll be another high-profile Netflix project for Millie Bobby Brown, the actress and streaming service already had more collaborations planned beyond Stranger Things. Brown is set to star in a film adaptation of the upcoming Tess Sharpe-authored book The Girls I’ve Been as its main character, Nora O’Malley. Brown will also star in The Thing About Jellyfish, which is being adapted from the same-named book by Ali Benjamin.
It’s unclear which of these three Netflix movies will come out first, although since Damsel has also hired a director and screenwriter, there’s a decent chance it will be prioritized. Of course, let’s not forget that Stranger Things Season 4 is also back rolling cameras after having to pause shooting in March due to the health crisis. So even if Damsel will be the next thing that Brown works on for Netflix, she needs to finish her latest round of Eleven performances first.
As mentioned earlier, along with everything she has going on at Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown is building blockbuster cred with the MonsterVerse franchise. She debuted as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters last year, and she’s reprising the character for Godzilla vs. Kong, with Kyle Chandler also coming back as Madison’s father, Dr. Mark Russell. Godzilla vs. Kong was previously supposed to come out this month, but it’s now slated to arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of more updates concerning Millie Bobby Brown’s career, but in the meantime, keep track of the movies that are intended to play on the big screen next year with our 2021 release schedule. You can also browse through our lineup detailing what Netflix has already released this month and what’s coming for the remainder of November.