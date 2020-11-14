What Is This Week's HBO Saturday Night Movie - November 14, 2020

If you were one of the people who missed the Robert Downey Jr. family adventure flick Dolittle when it was first released earlier this year, fear not, as the latest version of the classic literary character and his remarkable ability to speak to animals is this week's HBO Saturday movie.

And since most of us missed out Dolittle when it was still in theaters, some are probably wondering what the movie is about, if it's worth checking out, and when it will show up on HBO and the premium cable channel's various streaming services. Well, everything you need to know about Dolittle before it premieres later this week.