Borat 2: Kazakhstan Wants Sacha Baron Cohen’s Movie Disqualified From Oscar Consideration

While Amazon has not issued an official response to this letter, following the KAA’s earlier attempt to have Borat Subsequent Moviefilm removed from Prime Video, Sacha Baron Cohen said in a statement last month that the reason he chose Kazakhstan for his character to come from was because “almost nobody in the U.S. knew anything about.” This allowed him to create “a wild, comedic, fake world,” and Cohen described the real-life Kazakhstan as “a beautiful country with a modern, proud society — the opposite of Borat’s version.” It’s worth mentioning that Kazakhstan’s government, which banned Borat back in the day, has been more receptive to the sequel, going to far as to use the character’s “Very Nice” catchphrase as part of a tourism campaign.