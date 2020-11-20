Deadpool 3 Has Finally Taken A Big Step Forward With Disney

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin succeed Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first Deadpool movie on their own and co-wrote the sequel with Ryan Reynolds. It’s unclear if Reynolds will also assist Molyneux and Molyneux-Loeglin with the Deadpool 3 script, although given how much this character/property means to him, one would imagine him at least giving them some notes. Along with being writers and executive producers on Bob’s Burgers, the sisters are also the creators of the new Fox series The Great North, while their film credits include the upcoming adaptation of the book The People We Hate At The Wedding and the female-centric 21 Jump Street spinoff in development, which is reportedly titled Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure.