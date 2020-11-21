Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Kate Mara Explains Why She Took Such A Small Iron Man 2 Role Opposite Robert Downey Jr

Kate Mara smiles as she looks at Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from Iron Man 2

There are a lot of different trajectories to take if you’re trying to establish a career in Hollywood. Some actors seem to break through pretty quickly, while others take a bit longer to build up a presence. Kate Mara did the latter, by appearing in smaller roles in films and TV shows over time. One such role just happened to be on screen, albeit briefly, with Robert Downey Jr. in one of the biggest movies of 2010, Iron Man 2 -- and she recently revealed exactly why she chose to make that particular move.

The early part of Kate Mara’s career included some pretty impressive highlights. She appeared alongside Heath Ledger in a small but pivotal role in Brokeback Mountain and earned credits in films like We Are Marshall and guest roles on TV shows like Everwood.

Starting in 2010, she began to slowly but surely level up. Kate Mara had a small (very small) role in the 2010 Iron Man sequel. In the cameo appearance, she shows up to tell Tony Stark that he’s been subpoenaed to appear before the United States Senate. While it wasn’t exactly a star-making turn, the actress told Collider that she took the part for a couple of different reasons:

I had a meeting with Jon Favreau for that and they had said to me, ‘It’s a very, very small part, but it’s with Robert Downey and Jon, and it’ll be really fun. And a lot of times they bring these characters back into bigger more substantial roles.’ It wasn’t a promise, but it was definitely something that was hinted at to me. So that’s the reason why I even took the meeting was because I thought, ‘Well, if there’s a chance of it, why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau? Great. I love them both. They’re amazing. It’ll be a good experience.’ And that’s exactly what it ended up being. It ended up being nothing more than that, but it really was fun. And we were shooting until like four in the morning. But yeah, it’s a weird cameo that turned into really nothing. But I don’t mind!

While her role in Iron Man 2 didn’t end up translating into a bigger part in the MCU, it wasn’t a total loss. Kate Mara made it clear that she still valued the experience -- and her career still managed to take off, albeit in a different direction.

By the end of 2011, she began to really make her mark with roles in American Horror Story. In 2013, she had a huge breakthrough playing reporter Zoe Barnes in Netflix’s House of Cards. Although the following years saw a few disappointments, especially with films like Fantastic Four, she’s still had plenty of career highlights too, as she's built up a steady stream of credits.

What’s your favorite role of Kate Mara's roles? Would you have wanted to see her take on a bigger role in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!

More From This Author
Disney+'s Ms. Marvel TV Show Has Added A Former Walking Dead Star For Big Role television 3h Disney+'s Ms. Marvel TV Show Has Added A Former Walking Dead Star For Big Role Mae Abdulbaki
Looks Like Black Panther 2 Has A Date To Begin Filming news 19h Looks Like Black Panther 2 Has A Date To Begin Filming Sarah El-Mahmoud
Deadpool 3 Has Finally Taken A Big Step Forward With Disney news 24h Deadpool 3 Has Finally Taken A Big Step Forward With Disney Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

John Wick: Chapter 4 May 27, 2022 John Wick: Chapter 4 Rating TBD
The Boss Baby: Family Business Mar 26, 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business Rating TBD
Words on Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words on Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Happiest Season Nov 25, 2020 Happiest Season 8
The King's Man Feb 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Hamilton Improved Diversity For Theater, But Did It Do Enough? TBD Hamilton Improved Diversity For Theater, But Did It Do Enough? Rating TBD
ABC's Big Sky Is Facing A Huge Backlash From Indigenous Communities TBD ABC's Big Sky Is Facing A Huge Backlash From Indigenous Communities Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat TBD Mortal Kombat Rating TBD
How Supernatural Did In The Ratings With Divisive Series Finale TBD How Supernatural Did In The Ratings With Divisive Series Finale Rating TBD
21 Jump Street's Channing Tatum Is Reuniting With Lord And Miller For A Universal Monster Movie TBD 21 Jump Street's Channing Tatum Is Reuniting With Lord And Miller For A Universal Monster Movie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information