Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Tom Holland’s Hero The Symbiote Suit

As we await more news on the upcoming Spider-Man 3, fans are only left to speculate about what Peter Parker’s third outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will entail. There are a number of questions, but fans have also been holding out hope for some key plot threads. One such story is the “Alien Costume Saga,” which saw Parker don a sleek, black suit – which turned out to be an alien symbiote. The suit both enhanced his abilities and changed his personality for the worse, leading him to get rid of it. Tobey Maguire’s Spidey once donned the suit on the big screen and, as fans hope the same will be true for Holland, one has created some sweet art that depicts the MCU’s Spider-Man wearing the suit