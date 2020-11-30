Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Tom Holland’s Hero The Symbiote Suit

Leave a Comment
As we await more news on the upcoming Spider-Man 3, fans are only left to speculate about what Peter Parker’s third outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will entail. There are a number of questions, but fans have also been holding out hope for some key plot threads. One such story is the “Alien Costume Saga,” which saw Parker don a sleek, black suit – which turned out to be an alien symbiote. The suit both enhanced his abilities and changed his personality for the worse, leading him to get rid of it. Tobey Maguire’s Spidey once donned the suit on the big screen and, as fans hope the same will be true for Holland, one has created some sweet art that depicts the MCU’s Spider-Man wearing the suit
A fan known as britedit posted art of the symbiote-centric Spider-Man look to their Instagram account. The post actually includes two versions of the suit, one being the more traditional black and white variant while the other is a red version. Check out the cool images down below:
There have been various mock-ups of the symbiote suit, but I can honestly say this one stands among the best of them. The design matches the costume sensibilities that have been established for the character within the MCU. And while its appearance isn’t exactly the same as the one that appears in the comics, it’s a smart update.
Not only have fans been wanting to see Tom Holland wear the symbiote suit, but they’ve also been hoping that he’ll come to blows with Venom, whether it be Tom Hardy’s version or another. Sony’s growing Spider-centric franchise could make this a possibility, but the chances of it happening in Spider-Man 3 might be slim.
Some fans previously speculated that Peter Parker could unknowingly pick up the symbiote during his outer space adventure in Avengers: Infinity War. With this, he could have theoretically brought it back to Earth with him. But ultimately, Marvel Studios and Sony had other ideas for the character’s first sequel, Far From Home.
Despite this, fans can look forward to a different Spider-Man 3 villain in the form of Electro, who will be played by the returning Jamie Foxx. It remains to be seen how the dangerous villain will cause trouble for the friendly neighborhood hero, but he’s sure to shake up his world even more. At least Parker will have some help from Doctor Strange while he grapples with the villain and a new reality in which the world knows his identity.
A symbiote-clad Spider-Man may not be headed to the MCU just yet, but it’s certainly not an impossibility. There is still plenty of time for him to stumble upon the alien lifeform and go toe to toe with the big, slobbering behemoth that is Venom.
Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.