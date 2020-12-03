Will 2021 Be Any Better Than 2020 At The Movie Theaters?

It's obvious we're not going to go from complete closure to packed theaters. While different parts of the country and the world are clearly handling things differently, we can be sure that social distancing will be in effect in most, if not all movie theaters. This means that, while going to the movies again may be possible, it may not be easy. If enough people want to go back to the theater, then auditoriums could fill quite quickly due to the limited seating being sold. Alternatively, if people are still unsure about returning to theaters, then the business could suffer even more if theaters are open and nobody goes to them. This is what led Regal theaters to close across the country even after they were allowed to be open in many places.