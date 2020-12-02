Justice League’s Joe Manganiello Reveals What Sofia Vergara Thought Of His Blue Mohawk

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, which was started by a handful of early entries by director Zack Snyder. This includes the ill-fated movie Justice League, which was greatly altered after Snyder departed the set as a result of family tragedy. But the director's vision will be revealed with the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, which has already seen a variety of actors return to set for reshoots. This includes Deathstroke played by Joe Managaniello. And the True Blood alum recently shared what his wife Sofia Vergara thinks of the wild blue mohawk he's currently rocking as a result of said reshoots.
Deathstroke had a small but memorable role in Justice League's theatrical release, appearing briefly with Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor and teasing a potential sequel. Unfortunately we haven't seen the character return to the big screen since, although the Snyder Cut's arrival should include more footage. Joe Manganiello got a sweet mohawk for filming, before eventually turning it blue. He recently opened up about Sofia Vergara's reaction, saying:
You know, she married an actor, so she had to think the weirdness would come out at some point.
Touche. Actors are known for having to immerse themselves into characters. That can often include big changes to their appearance including hair cuts and weight loss or gain. As such, Sofia Vergara seemingly didn't flinch when her husband was suddenly rocking a mohawk... before dying it blue.
Joe Manganiello's comments to ET Online should only help to add fuel to the fire for the countless people out there who ship Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. On top of being household names for their work on the screen, they're both insanely good looking. Even if the Magic Mike actor happens to be rocking some blur hair around the house.
The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
When Joe Manganiello cut his hair for Justice League reshoots, it quickly broke the internet. And Sofia Vergara herself responded on social media, and seemed to be having a good time with the new look. Check it out below.
Later in his same conversation with ET, Joe Manganiello went on to speak to the process of working with Zack Snyder on the new footage. Deathstroke was obviously meant to have legs in the greater DCEU, Justice League's disappointing box office performance put a kibosh on those plans. He went on to speak to the process of suiting back up as the DC villain, saying:
It was my opportunity to put my stink on the character, you know? I had my own opinions about the character and once they hand it over to the actor, it becomes the actor's, and you get to do what you want with it. When Zack called me and said he wanted me to come back, I said, 'Well, I've got a couple ideas about things I want to do,' and Zack was really excited about them all, including, you know, the change to a more warlike Deathstroke.
Well, this is intriguing. It looks like Deathstroke will be altered a bit for the Snyder Cut. While he looked thoroughly badass in Justice League's theatrical cut, it seems he's getting an upgrade on HBO Max. I can't wait to see a more "warlike" version of the villain, and if that helps the villain eventually return to the big screen.
Overall, it sounds like Zack Snyder is getting the opportunity to greatly expand his vision for Justice League, even adding content that might not have originally been in his cut. In addition to the new and improved Deathstroke, he'll also be including Jared Leto's Joker from Suicide Squad. We'll just have to see if Warner Bros. takes any of these new concepts and runs with the moving forward in the DCEU.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime next year, in four installments. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences next year.