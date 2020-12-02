Justice League’s Joe Manganiello Reveals What Sofia Vergara Thought Of His Blue Mohawk

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, which was started by a handful of early entries by director Zack Snyder. This includes the ill-fated movie Justice League, which was greatly altered after Snyder departed the set as a result of family tragedy. But the director's vision will be revealed with the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, which has already seen a variety of actors return to set for reshoots. This includes Deathstroke played by Joe Managaniello. And the True Blood alum recently shared what his wife Sofia Vergara thinks of the wild blue mohawk he's currently rocking as a result of said reshoots.