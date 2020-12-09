Upcoming Vanessa Kirby Movies: What's Next For The Mission: Impossible Star

Over the course of the past 10 years, Vanessa Kirby has gone from a relatively unknown British actress to one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in the worlds of drama and action with star-making performances in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Crown, and a number of award-winning stage productions of classic plays by the likes of William Shakespeare, Arthur Miller, and Tennessee Williams. And on the eve of debut of the highly anticipated release of the new Netflix drama Pieces of a Woman, as well as Mission Impossible: 7 and other projects, Kirby's star looks to be rising even higher than ever before.

But what else does the actress who played Princes Margaret for two years, kicked ass alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Hobbs & Shaw, and briefly portrayed Zelda Fitzgerald in Genius have coming up in the next year or so? Well, quite a bit, actually. Here are all the major roles you will see Vanessa Kirby take on in the very near future.