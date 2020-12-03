Tiffany Haddish Debuts 40 LB Weight Loss, Reveals How She Dropped The Weight

Leave a Comment
Quarantine has been an odd time for many as people across the world adjust to new normals and new routines. For some of us, this has meant figuring out how to manage or avoid snacking, while for others of us the time has been taken to actually get out there an lose the weight. This true for celebrities, too, as we’ve watched Rebel Wilson’s fitness journey in recent months. Now, Tiffany Haddish has also revealed she’s on the weight loss train.
Recently, Tiffany Haddish admitted she’s lost 40 lbs in quarantine. While she’s an a-lister -- maybe the only a-lister -- who likes to repeat dresses on red carpets, the 40-lb weight loss called for a new People’s Choice Awards dress. You can take a look at her progress below.
The Girls Trip actress has also been open on her social media about what she’s been doing to stay motivated and keep the weight off during quarantine. The actress has been a part of the “30 Day Transformation Team.” The recently even tasked her with “measuring up,” and shared her newfound body with her fanbase on Instagram. She noted her new measurements are between “30-33” inches around her waist and “40 inches” around her butt, noting that on her birthday in 2019 she was at 182 lbs but that since then she’s lost roughly “40.”
It’s tough to put yourself out on the Internet and straight up talk about your weight and measurements, but Tiffany Haddish is incredibly candid about her body and where she is at. She told her friends at “30 Day Transformation Team” there’s a reason she’s so open about her weight and her weight loss goals.
I don’t give a damn. Maybe that inspires some other people to get their shit together.
Honestly, she looks great and has been sharing exercise posts and more online as well. She’s taken a humorous approach to her weight loss goals as well, with funny posts such as this one:
She also revealed to People that exercise has really been the thing that has put her over the top in terms of weight loss, noting that she’s been exercising every single day since she picked up the challenge. Her diet has changed significantly as well, and Tiffany Haddish noted her former life on the streets didn’t previously set her up with the best nutritional background.
I've been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything. And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun.
Celebrities travel a lot, and I’d imagine that can make things like eating and exercising routines all that much harder to pull off. The year 2020 has come with its challenges but it has also offered a reset for many people, including a-listers like Haddish. Here’s hoping she achieves all the goals she wants to hit, and who knows, maybe she won’t even need a New Year’s resolution this year.