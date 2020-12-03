Ryan Reynolds’ New Ad Has An X-Men Reference, But Fans Just Keep Talking About Taylor Swift And A Scooter

Why Taylor Swift Fans Can’t Stop Talking About A Scooter In That Match.com Ad

While one faction of Ryan Reynolds’ fanbase is likely amused by this X-Men reference, there is a whole other faction out there that just can’t stop talking about a scooter. So, if you weren’t up on the fact that Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are friends with Taylor Swift in real life, now you are clued in to that and the fact Swift even contributed some of her re-recorded music to the new ad, which is a big deal.