The Avengers: 13 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Marvel Movie

Joss Whedon Loathed The Avengers' Original Screenplay

Prior to The Avengers, Joss Whedon was known as an Oscar-nominated/Emmy-winning writer behind Toy Story, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, to name a few. Therefore, it wasn't surprising to know that, in addition to calling the shots on this mega-movie, Whedon had a heavy hand with its screenplay. But when Whedon boarded the project, there was a script — albeit a loose one — already in place. But when he flipped through these pages, written by Zak Penn, Whedon was reportedly intensely dissatisfied, opting to retool the script from page one. He even told producer Kevin Feige that he'd only board the project if he could re-write it; Whedon said they needed to pretend "this draft never happened." Youch!

In the end, Zak Penn only shares a story credit with Whedon, as his stamp is all over this bad boy — both as a director and writer.