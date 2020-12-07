Why Godzilla Vs Kong And Dune's Creator Could Take Legal Action Against Warner Bros. And HBO Max

Peter Bart and Mike Fleming believe that Legendary likely has some legal legs to stand on. The argument potentially swirls around the idea that after having put up nearly 75% of the production budget on Dune, and a similar percentage of funding on Godzilla Vs. Kong, Legendary could feel that that the long-term viability of these two franchises as theatrical draws could be “tarnished” if they start their life on a streaming service. In Legendary’s eyes, both the Godzilla and King Kong franchises could and should be packing audiences into movie theaters for years to come, while Dune -- if done properly -- could bolster a six-film franchise.