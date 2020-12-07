Looks Like Ana De Armas Is Selling Her House To Officially Move In With Ben Affleck

Leave a Comment
Celebrity couples have always managed to enthrall the general public, as fans are eager to see two household names in a romantic relationship. Actor/filmmaker Ben Affleck knows this all too well, as his past relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have both made plenty of headlines. This trend has continued now that Affleck is involved with Knives Out star Ana de Armas. And the latest report indicates the 32 year-old actress has sold her house with plans to move in with her famous boyfriend.
Ana de Armas has been working for years, but became a household name for her role in Rian Johnson's Knives Out. Cinephiles are eager to see her appear in No Time to Die next year, but they've also been taking note of her public relationship with one Ben Affleck. And eight months after the couple confirmed their romantic connection, it looks like they're ready to move in together, as de Armas is reportedly selling her home.
This news comes to us from People, and seems to indicate that things are really going well for Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck. According to an anonymous friend of Affleck, the Knives Out actress has moved into her partner's home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, she put her previous home in Venice, California on the market. Things are seemingly getting more serious for the pair of performers, as they're taking the next step in their relationship.
Ben Affleck has a long and impressive career in the film industry, and his personal life has been making news for the same amount of time. Aside from headlines regarding his relationships, Affleck has also been very open about his battle with substance issues. So when he began dating Ana de Armas, all eyes were on the new power couple.
As for Ana de Armas, she made a serious splash in Rian Johnson's Oscar nominated whoddunit Knives Out. The story was very much about her character Marta, and she's since expressed interest in returning to the role for the sequel. Additionally, she'll be making her James Bond debut in Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die, with the trailers teasing some thrilling action for her newcomer Paloma. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for that delayed blockbuster below.
While No Time to Die was delayed a full year and fans will have to wait to see Ana de Armas' appearance as a CIA Agent, her relationship with Ben Affleck continues to enthrall her fans. And funny enough, some of those fans actually got into a Twitter feud with the official Knives Out account. Luckily that's been (hilariously) resolved, and now it seems the actress is taking an exciting step with her boyfriend.
There's a variety of exciting projects coming down the line for both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. In addition to No Time to Die, fans are also eager to see de Armas play Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic Blonde. As for Affleck, he'll be stepping back into the cowl and cape as the DCEU's Batman. Because in addition to participating in reshoots for Justice League, he's also got a role in the upcoming Flash movie.
No Time to Die is currently expected to hit theaters April 2nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.