What Jamie Dornan Learned From Twilight’s Robert Pattinson After Starring In Fifty Shades Of Grey

If you are familiar with the pattern of Pattinson’s career, he did the major Twilight films, which wrapped with Breaking Dawn - Part II and then he shifted into indies such as the ones mentioned in this story. After he’d taking a few years to really get into meaty acting roles, he then signed on to Matt Reeves’ The Batman and will (hopefully) play the Caped Crusader through a series of planned movies for Warner Bros. Perhaps Jamie Dornan will land another big budget role that’s equally high-profile in a different franchise down the line?