Brie Larson Responds To Captain Marvel 2 News

Leave a Comment
It may be December, but last night felt like we were inside Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, as Disney unveiled a slate of film and television projects that, quite simply, no other studio is even capable of. From Disney to Pixar to Star Wars to Marvel, the list just went on and on. Many of these were brand new concepts we learned about for the first time, but even among the concepts that we already knew about, we got a lot of new, and finally confirmed information. One of the big movies that we learned more about was Captain Marvel 2, and while fans are certainly excited, so is Brie Larson, and director Nia DaCosta.
It had previously been reported that Candyman director Nia DaCosta would helm Captain Marvel 2, but that detail was not conformed by Marvel until last night. Along with that confirmation came the news that the MCU's Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, who will debut as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, will also appear in the film. Following the new Brie Larson shared a text thread with DaCosta that showed both women are absolutely ready for this, even if the rest of the world is not.
Is the world ready? I don't see how we can be. This movie is still two years away but Brie Larson and Nia DaCosta are clearly ready for all of it right now. One can only imagine how epic this text thread is going to get once Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris are added to it. Who knows what sort of conversation they'll all get up to leading to production. There'll probably be some decent spoilers in there too.
While all of this news had been rumored, and in some cases even reported by reliable sources, this was the first time that Marvel had officially confirmed most of it. Not only did we learn for sure who the new Ms. Marvel was going to be, but we learned that she would be making the leap from Disney+ to the big screen almost immediately. After leading her own series that will debut in "late 2021," she'll co-star in Captain Marvel 2 about a year later, which is set to hit theaters in November of 2022.
The addition of the adult Monica Rambeau, brings in yet another character from a Disney+ series. She'll be the first one we'll get to meet, as WandaVision is set to arrive on the streaming service in just about one month. All this shows just how closely the Disney+ series and the feature films will be connected. We'll see several characters jumping back and forth between the various series and films over the next few years.
While 2020 was the year without Marvel, Disney+ will attempt to make up for that in 2021. Once WandaVision opens the floodgates we should be getting a steady stream of series on the service, with the movies dropping in every now and then on the big screen. It's difficult not to get excited. We all better get ready.