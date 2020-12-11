Brie Larson Responds To Captain Marvel 2 News

It may be December, but last night felt like we were inside Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, as Disney unveiled a slate of film and television projects that, quite simply, no other studio is even capable of. From Disney to Pixar to Star Wars to Marvel, the list just went on and on. Many of these were brand new concepts we learned about for the first time, but even among the concepts that we already knew about, we got a lot of new, and finally confirmed information. One of the big movies that we learned more about was Captain Marvel 2, and while fans are certainly excited, so is Brie Larson, and director Nia DaCosta.