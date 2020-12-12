Chris Evans is Reuniting With A Knives Out Costar For Netflix's The Gray Man

According to Deadline, Ana de Armas has been tapped to join The Gray Man’s main cast, meaning she’ll not only be acting opposite Chris Evans again, but will also be working with Ryan Gosling. This is the second instance of the Netflix movie serving as a platform for Evans to reunite with familiar faces, as The Gray Man is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russos also wrote the script, with fellow MCU collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently polishing it. No details were provided on who de Armas will be playing, although those who’ve read the original Gray Man novel by Mark Greaney may be able to ascertain her character by flipping through its pages again.