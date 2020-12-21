7 Major Movies Premiering On Christmas Day

Christmas Day is historically one of the biggest movie days of the year, and even though we are in the middle of one of the worst public health crises in modern history, December 25 is going to continue with that trend, albeit with some changes. With highly-anticipated and long-awaited superhero blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984, animated gems like Pixar’s Soul, and several other notable films, there’s going to be quite a lot to take in this holiday season.

Speaking of those movies and changes to their distribution, some may be exactly wondering what is coming out this Christmas and how will we be able to catch these movies. If you find yourself in that camp, fear not, as we have put together a list of everything coming to theaters, streaming services, and a combination of the two, so that you and your family can decide what you’re going to watch and how you can go about watching it. Let’s get started, because there’s a lot to unpack.