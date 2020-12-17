Epic Star Wars Fan Art Turns Tom Hiddleston Into Young Palpatine

Leave a Comment
Star Wars is arguably one of the most popular film franchises of all time, and the galaxy far, far away has grown considerably since Lucasfilm was acquired by Lucasfilm. With the Skywalker Saga in the rear view it seems like Star Wars could go anywhere, with new projects being announced for both theaters and small screens. And some new fan art imagines what Loki actor Tom Hiddleston might look like as a young Palpatine.
Palpatine is the overarching villain of the entire Star Wars franchise, as The Rise of Skywalker revealed he was involved in the evil events of all three trilogies. And with spinoffs and small screen shows becoming a reality, it doesn't seem out of the question that Lucasfilm might bring a Palpatine origin story to life. A new piece of fan art ran with this concept, imagining Tom Hiddleston as the Sith Lord. Check it out below.
Honestly, sign me up. Tom Hiddleston is an accomplished actor who is best known for his villainous role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His time in the comic book property definitely would have prepared him to play the iconic Sheev Palpatine. Although he would have some big shoes to fill given the legacy of actor Ian McDiarmid.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Apexform. They've assembled a strong following on social media thanks to stunning renderings of fan theories and/or castings. Given Star Wars' popularity there are plenty of ideas about how the sequel will continue with the Skywalker Saga officially in the rear view. But could a Palpatine origin story actually come to fruition?
In the image we see Tom Hiddleston looking menacing as a younger version of Sheev Palpatine. His eyes are glowing with the dark power of the Sith, which was previously seen in both the Emperor and Anakin Skywalker. He's clearly tapping into his Sith powers, unleashing his signature Force Lightning from the finger tips.
The future of Star Wars is seemingly endless, as projects can be produced without being directly tied to the main franchise. Patty Jenkins is currently working on a Rogue Squadron movie, which will likely be the first new movie in theaters. But perhaps another standalone movie or origin story a la Solo can happen sometime in the future.
Tom Hiddleston clearly has a good working relationship with Disney, as he'd already appeared as Loki in a ton of Marvel movies. What's more, he'll be getting his own spinoff series on Disney+. As such, it doesn't seem out of the question that he might land a gig as young Palpatine if Kathleen Kennedy decided to tell that story.
Aside from Palpatine, Tom Hiddleston's name has been tossed around as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig as James Bond. His action experience would presumably lend itself well to taking on the mantle of 007, but there's been no official word on these rumors. We'll just have to see what comes next for the Thor actor.
The Star Wars franchise is expanding through Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.