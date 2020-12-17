Epic Star Wars Fan Art Turns Tom Hiddleston Into Young Palpatine

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Apexform. They've assembled a strong following on social media thanks to stunning renderings of fan theories and/or castings. Given Star Wars' popularity there are plenty of ideas about how the sequel will continue with the Skywalker Saga officially in the rear view. But could a Palpatine origin story actually come to fruition?

Both the Star Wars franchise and Tom Hiddleston's tenure in the MCU are currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.