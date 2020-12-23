Meet Jay Reeves: 6 Things To Know About Disney+'s Safety Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Subscribers of Disney+ were introduced to the inspiring true story of Ramon “Ray-Ray” McElrathbey in Safety, a new film that premiered exclusively on the digital platform in December 2020. Playing the former Clemson University football player at a time when he struggled to maintain his grade point average, his job, and his position on the team while secretly raising his younger brother on campus is Jay Reeves, who is quickly proving himself as a promising talent in the acting world. So, what is the former All American star’s story?