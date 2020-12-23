Tessa Thompson: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Thor Star

Tessa Thompson has appeared in some of your favorite movies, TV shows, and even music videos. Her diverse body of work has made her one to watch. Whether appearing in the Marvel Universe in the Thor movies or being a piece of the heart in Creed, or even playing in a world with robots in Westworld, Thompson commands the screen and makes you want to watch more.

There may be about a thousand streaming services out there, which can be overwhelming, but the beauty of all of them is that you have access to so much content, which is handy when you want to do a marathon of a favorite show, movie franchise, or actor or actress. If you’re in the mood for some Tessa Thompson content, here’s some streaming options.