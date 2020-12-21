Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Charity Feud Has Ended, And A Winner Has Been Crowned

Leave a Comment
For years now, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been locked in a bitter feud that knows no boundaries and has even gotten family members involved. Ok, so the whole affair is more amusing than it is hostile, but these two can even turn raising money for charity into an extension of their bickering. Case in point, last month, the actors took part in a promotional campaign for the warehouse club retailer Sam’s Club, with shoppers voting for one of the men and their associated charity; Jackman represented the Laughing Man Foundation and Reynolds represented the Sick Kids Foundation.
Well, today it was announced that Hugh Jackman has been declared the winner, and as part of a “legal obligation,” Ryan Reynolds had to share the video of Jackman learning he was the victor from Sam’s Club CEO Katherine McLay, and Reynolds subsequently learning from Jackman himself that he’d lost. Check it out:
Before going further, it’s important to mention that in the original video announcing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’s charity feud, it was clarified in the fine print that Sam’s Club would donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the Sick Kids Foundation, regardless of the outcome of the vote. Reynolds reiterated that in a follow-up tweet, so charity-wise, there are no losers here. That’s fitting given that these are the final days of the holiday season, and this is a time of giving.
Actor-wise, on the other hand, the people chose Hugh Jackman over Ryan Reynolds, and the former jumped at the opportunity to personally rub it in the latter’s face. Not only does Jackman go so far as to tell Reynolds that everyone hates him, but the cherry on top of this proverbial sundae is that he has Reynolds saved in his contact list as “Bryan.” That’s just cold.
Oh well, at least some good was able to come out of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ feud, and this isn’t the first time this year that these two have “joined forces” for charitable reasons. Back in March, Reynolds squeezed his beef with Jackman into an effort to raise money for organizations like Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some feuds leave nothing but destruction in their path, but at least Jackman and Reynolds’ back-and-forth dynamic sometimes results in others being benefitted.
Of course, even before the Sam’s Club verdict was announced, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds had already resumed their clash. When a fan sent a picture to Reynolds of a bottle of Aviation Gin sitting atop Hugh Jackman’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Reynolds asked if he could frame that picture or turn it into a billboard, which Jackman shot down. So if there’s one thing fans of these actors can take comfort in, it’s that this feud isn’t dying down anytime soon.
As for what these two have coming up professionally, Ryan Reynolds will next appear in Free Guy, which drops on May 21, 2021, while Hugh Jackman can be seen in Reminiscence, which will also premiere sometime next year. Keep track of other movies set to arrive in the next 12 months with our 2021 release schedule.