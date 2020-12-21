Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Charity Feud Has Ended, And A Winner Has Been Crowned

For years now, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been locked in a bitter feud that knows no boundaries and has even gotten family members involved. Ok, so the whole affair is more amusing than it is hostile, but these two can even turn raising money for charity into an extension of their bickering. Case in point, last month, the actors took part in a promotional campaign for the warehouse club retailer Sam’s Club, with shoppers voting for one of the men and their associated charity; Jackman represented the Laughing Man Foundation and Reynolds represented the Sick Kids Foundation.