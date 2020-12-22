Comments

Leave a Comment

news

After Losing Charity Feud To Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Has Clapped Back Through Aviation Gin

Deadpool in a Hugh Jackman mask

It has been said that there are but three constants in the world, death, taxes, and Ryan Reynolds feud with Hugh Jackman. The pair have been going after each other for years, and while they have claimed on more than one occasion that the feud was ending, it has never truly stopped. Instead, if anything, it's only gotten stronger. Recently the duo actually used their powers for good by adapting their battle into a charity fundraiser. It was a great cause to be sure, but now that Hugh Jackman has been declared the winner, it would seem that Ryan Reynolds may be a little upset and so he's lashing out once again through Aviation Gin.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently completed a charity event where customers at Sam's Club could vote to support either Hugh Jackman's Laughing Man Foundation or Ryan Reynolds chosen charity the Sick Kids Foundation. Jackman's side was declared the winner, and it seems, despite the fact that both sides actually received significant donations, Reynolds may be a tad upset. His Aviation Gin brand recently posted a nice holiday cocktail recipe to Instagram, which quietly took a shot at Jackman's coffee company. Check it out.

The recipe for the GINgerbread espresso martini looks pretty straight forward, and actually quite delicious, However, there is one important thing you'll want to be sure of, while you'd think that any sort of coffee would be fine to use to the cocktail, Aviation Gin would like to caution you against the use of Laughing Man Coffee.

This is far from the first time that Ryan Reynolds gin company and Hugh Jackman's coffee company have essentially acted as proxies for the two actors. They've each made sure the two companies are closely aligned with the personal brand that Jackman and Reynolds have created for themselves. While it's unlikely that Ryan Reynolds actually constructed the Instagram post slamming Laughing Man, you just can't be 100% sure that's not exactly what happened.

Clearly Ryan Reynolds is holding a bit of a grudge here, but honestly, would you expect anything less? If these two weren't trading insults or tossing passive aggressive snark back and forth, would the rest of us even know what to do with ourselves? If there was anything even remotely meanspirited in the whole thing it would be different, but these two are clearly good friends and they enjoy the fun, and finding new ways to prod each other, as much as the rest of us.

If we can't see these actors on the big screen or the Broadway stage anytime soon, then at least we can see them having fun in other ways. Hopefully this feud will never truly end. The only thing funnier than seeing these two go after each other is imagining what it will look like when they're a couple of senior citizens still flinging insults back and forth.

Up Next

No Big Deal, Just Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Pausing Their Feud To Hang Out While Filming
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Anna Faris’ Hilarious Just Friends Character Almost Got A Spinoff Until A Sacha Baron Cohen Movie Stole Its Thunder news 6d Anna Faris’ Hilarious Just Friends Character Almost Got A Spinoff Until A Sacha Baron Cohen Movie Stole Its Thunder Sarah El-Mahmoud
Ryan Reynolds’ X-Men Origins Stunt Double Shares Blunt Thoughts On Deadpool’s Look news 6d Ryan Reynolds’ X-Men Origins Stunt Double Shares Blunt Thoughts On Deadpool’s Look Corey Chichizola
Blake Lively Throws A+ Shade At Husband Ryan Reynolds When Posting About Her ‘Favorite Things’ From Vancouver news 7d Blake Lively Throws A+ Shade At Husband Ryan Reynolds When Posting About Her ‘Favorite Things’ From Vancouver Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardian Of The Galaxy Is Gearing Up To Begin Filming TBD Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardian Of The Galaxy Is Gearing Up To Begin Filming Rating TBD
No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Describes ‘Rough’ Reaction To Her Theme Song TBD No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Describes ‘Rough’ Reaction To Her Theme Song Rating TBD
Glee's Heather Morris Apologizes After Sharing Thoughts About Mark Salling, Who Committed Suicide After Child Porn Conviction TBD Glee's Heather Morris Apologizes After Sharing Thoughts About Mark Salling, Who Committed Suicide After Child Porn Conviction Rating TBD
The 10 Best Horror Movies Of 2020, Ranked TBD The 10 Best Horror Movies Of 2020, Ranked Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Review: Come For The Phenomenal Carey Mulligan Performance, Stay For The Stunning Directorial Debut Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman Review: Come For The Phenomenal Carey Mulligan Performance, Stay For The Stunning Directorial Debut 10
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information