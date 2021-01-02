Who could've predicted the star-making success of Disney Channel's coming-of-age teenage musical romantic comedy, High School Musical? Kenny Ortega's TV movie was once simply a Romeo & Juliet retelling where two separate high schoolers with two different personalities fell in love through their mutual appreciation and talents for theater. It had a quiet release amid the channel's other programming in early 2006. But soon enough, it became the most commercially successful Disney Channel Original Movie ever, generating a whopping 7.7 million viewers and a very devoted fanbase.

It wasn't long before a sequel was made, then one for theaters, and it elevated the careers of all its principal performers, particularly Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. Now, the High School Musical legacy lives on with a spin-off show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is streaming on Disney+.

If you're wondering what the High School Musical cast is up to now, we're here to help! Let's see what the high-profile stars have been doing since their time back in East High.