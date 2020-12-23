Tom Holland Has A New Movie, Cherry, Coming, But You Wouldn't Know It By The Poster

The intention of this Cherry poster (posted on Twitter by film reporter Chris Evangelista) is to be a message to members of different critics and filmmaker guilds to consider the upcoming film as a selection for Best Picture during this year's awards season, but where it manages to fumble the ball is in communicating the name of the movie. We get that it stars Tom Holland, and that it is an Apple Original Film, but if we didn't tell you what it's called, would you have been able to get that information from this poster? From our perspective it definitely looks a lot more like "Cherk" than "Cherry." Why does the "Y" have two stems?