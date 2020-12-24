The Mad Max Furiosa Spinoff Has Officially Been Given A Release Date

So start those countdown clocks, because Furiosa is only 911 days away. Yikes, that’s a long time! It might be time to place the hype on this one on the back burner for a bit. By the time we see this, we might be wondering why a “little” heartbroken Charlize Theron isn’t coming back with the amount we’ll age until then. Overall, this is good news that Furiosa is underway and coming in the nearish future. There’s nothing wrong with Furiosa taking its time, and knowing George Miller, he won’t mind the prep time. It reportedly took Miller a full decade to realize his vision for Fury Road.