The Mad Max Furiosa Spinoff Has Officially Been Given A Release Date

Throughout the year, George Miller’s Furiosa origin movie has been coming together and for many, it's quickly becoming one of the most anticipated movies further down the film calendar. The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will be taking up the mantle of Furiosa after Charlize Theron’s jaw-dropping turn as the badass soldier, and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Watchmen’s Yayha Abdul-Mateen II have also signed on to undisclosed roles. Now we finally know when we can expect Miller’s next Mad Max film.
Warner Bros has announced that Furiosa will aim for a summer 2023 release date. The news unfolded along with two other big films being given official slots in the same year. Furiosa is expected to hit theaters on June 23, 2023, along with the live-action/animation hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme coming on July 21, 2023 and The Color Purple remake making its way on December 20, 2023.
So start those countdown clocks, because Furiosa is only 911 days away. Yikes, that’s a long time! It might be time to place the hype on this one on the back burner for a bit. By the time we see this, we might be wondering why a “little” heartbroken Charlize Theron isn’t coming back with the amount we’ll age until then. Overall, this is good news that Furiosa is underway and coming in the nearish future. There’s nothing wrong with Furiosa taking its time, and knowing George Miller, he won’t mind the prep time. It reportedly took Miller a full decade to realize his vision for Fury Road.
The reason why we’ll have to wait a while for Furiosa is due to the fact that George Miller is currently shooting his original fantasy romance Three Thousand Years of Longing with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in Australia ahead of a September 2021 release date. Furiosa also booked Chris Hemsworth, who is about to start shooting Thor: Love and Thunder, along with having his Hulk Hogan biopic and a second Extraction movie in the works. Anya Taylor-Joy just wrapped her work on Robert Eggers’ The Northman.
Of course, Furiosa has some big shoes to fill following 2015’s Fury Road, one of the most highly acclaimed movies of the 21st century, especially in terms of original sci-fi genre offerings. Anya Taylor-Joy has teased that she will bring “something different” to the role following Charlize Theron’s incomparable performance. Specifics about Furiosa's plot have yet to be disclosed, but we will certainly get to know the imperator’s origins more in depth and fill in the gaps Fury Road did not get to explore.
It seems that Warner Bros is pushing a theatrical release date for Furiosa in light of the studio’s controversial decision to send all of its 2021 movies to HBO Max and theaters on the same day. The decision was motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and come June 2023, Furiosa will presumably enter the market during a more normal theatrical era.
