Star Wars Posts Samuel L. Jackson Photo, Now Bring Back Mace Windu

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Star Wars is one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and Lucasfilm has shown to signs of slowing since being acquired by Disney. The galaxy far, far away will continue to grow thanks to both movies and live-action series on Disney+. And when the official Star Wars social media account wished Samuel L. Jackson a happy birthday, fans are hoping to see Mace Windu return to the property.
Jedi Master Mace Windu was a supporting character throughout all three installments of George Lucas' Star Wars prequels. Samuel L. Jackson was a certified badass in the role, insisting on an iconic purple lightsaber. And while he seemingly perished in Revenge of the Sith, a social media post has offered hope that we might see Mace again. Check out the post below.
To quote Obi-Wan Kenobi: hello there. Mace Windu has been noticeably missing from the Star Wars franchise since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and started pumping out exciting new content. But this post for Samuel L. Jackson is sure to inspire countless fan theories about his possible return to George Lucas' colorful property.
The above post comes to us from the official Instagram of the Star Wars franchise. While wishing a happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson, the comments section is filled with fans hoping to see Mace Windu return, whether on the small or silver screen. Jackson himself seems interested as well, so hopefully this will happen sooner rather than later.
Mace Windu's tenure in Star Wars (so far) is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The theories about Mace Windu possibly returning to Star Wars recently picked up thanks to Season 2 of The Mandalorian. When it was revealed that Baby Yoda would be getting a Jedi master on the live-action series, plenty of names were thrown around. And while Mace Windu didn't actually appear, fans are holding out hope that he might return in another show or movie.
One of the Star Wars projects that could potentially include Mace Windu is the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. The show will follow his time in isolation after Episode III, and will further connect the prequels to the original trilogy. Perhaps Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu could appear as a Force Ghost or in a flashback. Only time will tell.
While the Skywalker Saga ended with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, that doesn't mean that Lucasfilm will be taking space from the beloved franchise. Any future movies will have the potential to tell new stories disconnected from the main property like Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron. Additionally, more shows are being planned for Disney+ like The Book of Boba Fett.
The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise came from Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.