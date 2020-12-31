Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop New Year's Eve Suggestion Has The Internet Making Snarky Comments

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr in Spider-Man: Homecoming

As we ring in 2021, many of our celebrations look a lot different this time around. Big parties and crowded city ball drops won’t be the norm for families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect more people everyday. But, that doesn’t mean New Year’s Eve can’t be celebrated at home and virtually. We’ll still find a way to say a hard goodbye to 2020 and toast to the next chapter ahead. Iron Man star and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has an idea, but oof does it come with a major price tag.

Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance on her own lifestyle brand’s Instagram page to share a beautiful “at-home NYE outfit” to followers of Goop. The former MCU star looks fabulous in the black sweater dress shared below, but it sparked flames about the actress. Check out the post:

Paltrow modeled a beautiful and simple GLabel sweater dress, paired with an encouragement for followers to shop for it for their low-key NYE celebrations. When many followed the link they noticed its hefty cost. As one Instagram user commented:

$795 for a slip ?

The sweater dress is an expensive one and some conversations started in the comments about why Gwyneth Paltrow was advertising such an expensive black dress, especially at a time when many are at home without jobs. As @mikkiwright posed:

Yes, it’s lovely. But most people can’t afford $795 for a NYE outfit. Especially a stay-at-home one. Get real Goop…

It’s true. For the average person, this dress could be a good portion of their monthly rent or a weekly paycheck. Gwyneth Paltrow never claimed to be relatable, I mean … she forgot she was in a Spider-Man movie and I’d probably find a way to bring it up in every conversation if that was on my resume. No shade, we love the Goop boss. While it’s easy to stake the fire on something like this, there is also a sizable segment of her Goop fanbase who can afford this little black dress too and will go right ahead and nab it for their champagne toasts too. As one fan defended on Instagram:

It’s a wool silk blend and though steep it’s not an unreasonable price. If you want Lycra/nylon/polyester head to Kmart/Walmart/Primark/BooHoo.

If anything, Gwyneth Paltrow’s NYE look can be a bit of inspiration for those looking for a comfy but elegant look for ringing in 2021. Alongside her dress, Paltrow is also donning a Gucci handbag that is priced at $2,300 too, so this is just unrealistic for the everyday Instagram scroller anyways. Paltrow is seriously looking great though. She recently turned 48 (posing in her birthday suit while she was at it) and is raising two beautiful kids with Coldplay frontman (who are “consciously uncoupled of course).

Happy New Year from CinemaBlend! Get ready for 2021 with a schedule of all the movies you can get ready for, no $800 dress needed.

Up Next

How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Her Ex’s New Partner Dakota Johnson
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Her Ex’s New Partner Dakota Johnson news 2M How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Her Ex’s New Partner Dakota Johnson Adam Holmes
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Her Daughter's Sense Of 'Entitlement' Is 'Beautiful' news 2M Why Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Her Daughter's Sense Of 'Entitlement' Is 'Beautiful' Jessica Rawden
Gwyneth Paltrow Describes What It Was Like Kissing Robert Downey Jr. For The MCU Movies news 3M Gwyneth Paltrow Describes What It Was Like Kissing Robert Downey Jr. For The MCU Movies Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
Why Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Had The Best Series Finale Of 2020 TBD Why Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Had The Best Series Finale Of 2020 Rating TBD
West Side Story (Original) Dec 13, 1961 West Side Story (Original) Rating TBD
Margot Robbie Calls Her Barbie Movie ‘Something Totally Different’ And Now I’m Intrigued TBD Margot Robbie Calls Her Barbie Movie ‘Something Totally Different’ And Now I’m Intrigued Rating TBD
Holiday Details Emerge As Brad Pitt And Angelina's Infamous Court Case Heads Into Its Fifth Year TBD Holiday Details Emerge As Brad Pitt And Angelina's Infamous Court Case Heads Into Its Fifth Year Rating TBD
Taylor Swift Posted A Midsommar New Year’s Photo, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough TBD Taylor Swift Posted A Midsommar New Year’s Photo, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information