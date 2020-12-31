Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop New Year's Eve Suggestion Has The Internet Making Snarky Comments

Leave a Comment
As we ring in 2021, many of our celebrations look a lot different this time around. Big parties and crowded city ball drops won’t be the norm for families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect more people everyday. But, that doesn’t mean New Year’s Eve can’t be celebrated at home and virtually. We’ll still find a way to say a hard goodbye to 2020 and toast to the next chapter ahead. Iron Man star and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has an idea, but oof does it come with a major price tag.
Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance on her own lifestyle brand’s Instagram page to share a beautiful “at-home NYE outfit” to followers of Goop. The former MCU star looks fabulous in the black sweater dress shared below, but it sparked flames about the actress. Check out the post:
Paltrow modeled a beautiful and simple GLabel sweater dress, paired with an encouragement for followers to shop for it for their low-key NYE celebrations. When many followed the link they noticed its hefty cost. As one Instagram user commented:
$795 for a slip ?
The sweater dress is an expensive one and some conversations started in the comments about why Gwyneth Paltrow was advertising such an expensive black dress, especially at a time when many are at home without jobs. As @mikkiwright posed:
Yes, it’s lovely. But most people can’t afford $795 for a NYE outfit. Especially a stay-at-home one. Get real Goop…
It’s true. For the average person, this dress could be a good portion of their monthly rent or a weekly paycheck. Gwyneth Paltrow never claimed to be relatable, I mean … she forgot she was in a Spider-Man movie and I’d probably find a way to bring it up in every conversation if that was on my resume. No shade, we love the Goop boss. While it’s easy to stake the fire on something like this, there is also a sizable segment of her Goop fanbase who can afford this little black dress too and will go right ahead and nab it for their champagne toasts too. As one fan defended on Instagram:
It’s a wool silk blend and though steep it’s not an unreasonable price. If you want Lycra/nylon/polyester head to Kmart/Walmart/Primark/BooHoo.
If anything, Gwyneth Paltrow’s NYE look can be a bit of inspiration for those looking for a comfy but elegant look for ringing in 2021. Alongside her dress, Paltrow is also donning a Gucci handbag that is priced at $2,300 too, so this is just unrealistic for the everyday Instagram scroller anyways. Paltrow is seriously looking great though. She recently turned 48 (posing in her birthday suit while she was at it) and is raising two beautiful kids with Coldplay frontman (who are “consciously uncoupled of course).
Happy New Year from CinemaBlend! Get ready for 2021 with a schedule of all the movies you can get ready for, no $800 dress needed.